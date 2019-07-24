First PREMIER Bank Acquires New Holdings in Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA)

First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Kempner Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $658,000. Davis Rea LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $392,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $520,000. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $422,000.

Get Corteva alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Sunday, June 16th. Nomura started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $44.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Corteva has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.79.

In related news, Director Gregory R. Page purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CTVA stock traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $28.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,333,971. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.34. Corteva has a 1 year low of $24.35 and a 1 year high of $32.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.