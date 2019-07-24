First PREMIER Bank Boosts Holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,151 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 160,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 33,747 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 54,625 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $1,240,000. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNP Select Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.02. The stock had a trading volume of 48,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,635. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.84. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $12.09.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

DNP Select Income Fund Profile

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

