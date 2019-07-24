First PREMIER Bank Has $2.20 Million Stake in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH)

First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Black Hills accounts for about 1.2% of First PREMIER Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKH. Ronna Sue Cohen raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 7,346.6% during the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 403,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 398,114 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Black Hills by 244.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 490,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,321,000 after acquiring an additional 348,090 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Black Hills in the 1st quarter worth $12,481,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Black Hills in the 1st quarter worth $10,838,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Black Hills by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 488,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,176,000 after acquiring an additional 85,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BKH traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $78.12. 56,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,505. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.99. Black Hills Corp has a one year low of $56.42 and a one year high of $82.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.34.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.15. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $597.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Black Hills Corp will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Brian Iverson sold 6,469 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total transaction of $503,870.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,552.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David R. Emery sold 7,500 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $571,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 182,806 shares in the company, valued at $13,922,504.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,469 shares of company stock worth $1,686,920. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on BKH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Black Hills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.71.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

