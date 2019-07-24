First PREMIER Bank Sells 1,894 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

First PREMIER Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,894 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 49,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 7,243 shares in the last quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 18,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 25,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 5,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,384 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.72. The company had a trading volume of 143,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,734,719. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.32. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $98.76 and a 1-year high of $109.62.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

