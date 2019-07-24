First PREMIER Bank Sells 220 Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

First PREMIER Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in CME Group were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CME. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in CME Group by 83.1% during the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

In other CME Group news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 300 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $61,281.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,821 shares in the company, valued at $4,253,105.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 2,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $503,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,613,510.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,873 shares of company stock worth $9,467,749 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CME traded down $6.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 553,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,220. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $73.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $200.49. CME Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $158.35 and a fifty-two week high of $207.84.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 42.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.99%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CME shares. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.14.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.