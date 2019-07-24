First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity (NYSE:FAM) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity (NYSE:FAM) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.077 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% per year over the last three years.

Shares of FAM opened at $10.69 on Wednesday. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $10.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.32.

About First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

