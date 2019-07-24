First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) Shares Up 0.3%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.42 and last traded at $25.42, 100 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.34.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th.

