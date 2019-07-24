First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Increases Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has raised its dividend by an average of 3.8% per year over the last three years.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,804. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $40.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.83.

