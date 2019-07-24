First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Announces $0.22 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.215 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years.

NASDAQ:HYLS traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $48.11. 982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,350. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $44.43 and a 52 week high of $48.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.13.

