First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (FEI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on August 15th

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:FEI opened at $12.10 on Wednesday. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $13.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.80.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.

