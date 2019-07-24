First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:FPL)

First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd (NYSE:FPL) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st.

First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.

First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd stock opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $11.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.42.

First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd Company Profile

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.

