First Trust Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:FDIV) Announces $0.17 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:FDIV) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd.

First Trust Strategic Income ETF has raised its dividend by an average of 7.3% per year over the last three years.

First Trust Strategic Income ETF stock remained flat at $$50.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,058. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.41. First Trust Strategic Income ETF has a 1-year low of $45.24 and a 1-year high of $50.94.

See Also: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Strategic Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Strategic Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.