First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 23rd

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd.

NASDAQ FIXD traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,725. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $48.29 and a twelve month high of $52.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.64.

