First United Bank Trust Increases Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

First United Bank Trust boosted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,422 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the quarter. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in AT&T were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 62,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 21,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank raised its position in shares of AT&T by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 13,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

T traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.80. 734,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,843,388. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.80 and a 1 year high of $34.37.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86. The company had revenue of $44.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.20 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 10.59%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on CarMax from $95.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Desjardins reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of MFS California Municipal Fund in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.77.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

