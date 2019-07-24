First United Bank Trust Raises Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

First United Bank Trust boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.8% of First United Bank Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smart Portfolios LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 188.3% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 13,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $1,524,609.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,656.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Scher sold 10,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,243,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.38. 261,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,930,604. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $91.11 and a 1 year high of $119.24. The stock has a market cap of $377.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.32. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

JPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Johnson Service Group from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Societe Generale in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cadence Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

