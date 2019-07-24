FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $446.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

FirstCash stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.31. 2,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,285. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.48. FirstCash has a 52 week low of $66.28 and a 52 week high of $105.74.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $374.00 to $369.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

In other FirstCash news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 7,500 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total value of $727,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,813,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCFS. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FirstCash during the first quarter worth $38,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in FirstCash during the first quarter worth $87,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in FirstCash by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in FirstCash during the second quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in FirstCash during the first quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

