Flossbach von Storch AG Zurich Acquires New Stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Flossbach von Storch AG Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,299,000. Amgen makes up approximately 3.9% of Flossbach von Storch AG Zurich’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. C J Advisory Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer set a $210.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $336.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho set a $21.00 price objective on Neon Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.10.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $176.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $180.25. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.30 and a fifty-two week high of $210.19.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 71.02% and a net margin of 34.00%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.58, for a total transaction of $375,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at $3,064,306.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $1,077,980 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

