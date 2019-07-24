FOAM (FOAM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $36,209.00

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Over the last week, FOAM has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. One FOAM token can now be bought for approximately $0.0468 or 0.00000482 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex and IDEX. FOAM has a market capitalization of $13.13 million and approximately $36,209.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About FOAM

FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,784,213 tokens. The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FOAM is www.foam.space. The official message board for FOAM is blog.foam.space. FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FOAM

FOAM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FOAM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FOAM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

