Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) versus Invesco (NASDAQ:IVZ) Financial Survey

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) and Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Focus Financial Partners and Invesco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Focus Financial Partners -3.12% 21.17% 4.70% Invesco 15.59% 10.48% 2.98%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Focus Financial Partners and Invesco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Focus Financial Partners 0 4 3 0 2.43 Invesco 1 9 2 0 2.08

Focus Financial Partners currently has a consensus target price of $40.75, indicating a potential upside of 40.32%. Invesco has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.85%. Given Focus Financial Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Focus Financial Partners is more favorable than Invesco.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Focus Financial Partners and Invesco’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Focus Financial Partners $910.88 million 2.21 -$590,000.00 $0.99 29.33 Invesco $5.31 billion 1.48 $882.80 million $2.43 8.09

Invesco has higher revenue and earnings than Focus Financial Partners. Invesco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Focus Financial Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Invesco pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Focus Financial Partners does not pay a dividend. Invesco pays out 51.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Invesco has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.7% of Focus Financial Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.5% of Invesco shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Focus Financial Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Invesco shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Focus Financial Partners beats Invesco on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services. Focus Financial Partners Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, commodity, multi-asset, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It launches equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and balanced exchange-traded funds. The firm also launches and manages private funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm also invests in alternative markets, such as commodities and currencies. For the equity portion of its portfolio, it invests in growth and value stocks of large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap companies. For the fixed income portion of its portfolio, the firm invests in convertibles, government bonds, municipal bonds, treasury securities, and cash. It also invests in short term and intermediate term bonds, investment grade and high yield bonds, taxable and tax-free bonds, senior secured loans, and structured securities such as asset-backed securities, mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The firm employs absolute return, global macro, and long/short strategies. It employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. The firm was formerly known as Invesco Plc, AMVESCAP plc, Amvesco plc, Invesco PLC, Invesco MIM, and H. Lotery & Co. Ltd. Invesco Ltd. was founded in December 1935 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia with an additional office in Hamilton, Bermuda.

