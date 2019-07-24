FORCE (FOR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $340,360.00

FORCE (CURRENCY:FOR) traded up 13.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One FORCE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. FORCE has a market cap of $340,360.00 and $617.00 worth of FORCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FORCE has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pandacoin (PND) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000067 BTC.

FORCE Profile

FORCE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2017. FORCE’s total supply is 143,830,365 coins and its circulating supply is 140,516,265 coins. FORCE’s official website is www.forcenetwork.io. The Reddit community for FORCE is /r/forcenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FORCE’s official Twitter account is @force_coin.

FORCE Coin Trading

FORCE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FORCE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FORCE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FORCE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

