Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 95.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Motco increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 1,162.6% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 2,904 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Trinity Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Nomura cut Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.20 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Magna International in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.70.

NYSE F traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,343,232. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $10.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.09. The stock has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $40.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.37 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 1.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

In other Ford Motor news, Director John C. Lechleiter acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.32 per share, with a total value of $103,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,783.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 123,000 shares of company stock worth $1,254,940. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

