Foundation Resource Management Inc. Has $9.36 Million Position in Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. lowered its position in Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 288,031 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the quarter. Federated Investors makes up about 1.9% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Federated Investors were worth $9,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Federated Investors by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 125,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Federated Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $413,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federated Investors by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federated Investors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,216,000. Finally, Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Federated Investors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

FII has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America set a $180.00 target price on shares of CME Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

In other news, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 2,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $70,187.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,302.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 1,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $32,042.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 235,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,489,282.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,549 shares of company stock worth $3,204,195. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:FII traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.44. 8,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,605. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Federated Investors Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.06 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.81.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). Federated Investors had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $307.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Federated Investors Inc will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Federated Investors Profile

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

