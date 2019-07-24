Foundation Resource Management Inc. Sells 7,670 Shares of Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. cut its position in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 766,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,670 shares during the period. Encana makes up 0.8% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Encana were worth $3,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ECA. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Encana by 11.6% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 27,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Encana by 2.1% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 138,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in Encana by 2.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 143,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Encana by 168.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Encana in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Encana alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ECA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.70. 789,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,076,586. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Encana Corp has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $14.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.89.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Encana had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Encana Corp will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.0188 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Encana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

In other Encana news, Director Bruce Gordon Waterman acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $253,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas James Suttles acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $60,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,707.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 111,450 shares of company stock worth $585,738. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Resolute Forest Products from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James reissued an “average” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Aeroflex in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €118.00 ($137.21) price objective on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup set a $27.00 price objective on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Encana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.11.

Encana Company Profile

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA).

Receive News & Ratings for Encana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.