Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,755,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $517,377,000 after buying an additional 143,056 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,439,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $374,222,000 after buying an additional 36,737 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 298.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,695,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $184,416,000 after buying an additional 1,269,889 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,626,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,931,000 after buying an additional 123,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,557,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $169,587,000 after buying an additional 104,658 shares during the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

In related news, Chairman Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $4,239,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,239,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,100 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $255,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,135.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,050 shares of company stock valued at $5,007,621 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron stock opened at $125.82 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.22 and a fifty-two week high of $128.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.35. The firm has a market cap of $238.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $35.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup set a $13.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price target (up previously from $97.00) on shares of United Continental in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America set a $144.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.72.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.