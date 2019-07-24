Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €82.57 ($96.01).

FME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €230.00 ($267.44) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. HSBC set a €101.00 ($117.44) target price on shares of Grenke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 99 ($1.29) target price on shares of in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Shares of ETR FME traded up €0.96 ($1.12) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €68.60 ($79.77). 836,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,197. The business has a 50-day moving average of €68.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.05, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.68. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €55.44 ($64.47) and a 1 year high of €91.74 ($106.67).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

