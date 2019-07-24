Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.05.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FMS shares. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Commerzbank restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

FMS traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $38.47. 138,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,760. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.43. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a twelve month low of $30.99 and a twelve month high of $53.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 10.27%. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMS. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

