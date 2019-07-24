Fulton Bank N.A. Grows Stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 173,203 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,404,000 after acquiring an additional 56,616 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,496,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $124,420,000 after acquiring an additional 229,894 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,325,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $359,186,000 after acquiring an additional 203,826 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. 68.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LYB opened at $86.15 on Wednesday. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 12-month low of $73.94 and a 12-month high of $116.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.44. The company has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.27.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.02. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 38.05% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LYB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $430.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America set a $18.00 price objective on Victory Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.62) price objective on shares of in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Nomura upped their price objective on Cintas from $217.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors set a $120.00 price objective on LyondellBasell Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.38.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

