Fulton Bank N.A. Has $3.01 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. South Texas Money Management Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 9,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 26,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,890,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 25,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,501,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $301.72 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $235.46 and a 52 week high of $302.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $295.53.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

