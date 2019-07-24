Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 1,400 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,568,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $445,300,000 after buying an additional 474,820 shares during the period. Chescapmanager LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Chescapmanager LLC now owns 361,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,804,000 after buying an additional 65,367 shares during the period. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.9% in the first quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 19,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 30.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 216,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,331,000 after buying an additional 50,798 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.4% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 103,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. 77.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays set a $24.00 target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.22.

In other news, insider Karen Murphy Santiago sold 3,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $145,771.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,818.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 5,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.29 per share, with a total value of $236,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,276,830. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMY opened at $43.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a fifty-two week low of $42.48 and a fifty-two week high of $63.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 48.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.21%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.