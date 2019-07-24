Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 825 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WFC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,004,580,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 6,606,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847,214 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,636,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,375,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,810 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 3,032,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,551,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

In related news, insider Petros G. Pelos sold 28,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total value of $1,316,419.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,599.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on WFC shares. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.48 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.23.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $47.20 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.50. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $43.02 and a 52 week high of $59.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 23.26%. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $23.10 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

See Also: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.