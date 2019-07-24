Fusion (FSN) Hits One Day Volume of $3.83 Million

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. In the last seven days, Fusion has traded up 26.7% against the US dollar. One Fusion token can now be purchased for approximately $1.47 or 0.00015106 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, Cobinhood, Bibox and IDEX. Fusion has a total market cap of $48.73 million and approximately $3.83 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DAO.Casino (BET) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00017819 BTC.

BitSerial (BTE) traded up 59.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Fusion Profile

Fusion (FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 57,344,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,048,665 tokens. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fusion’s official website is fusion.org. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol.

Fusion Token Trading

Fusion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Bibox, Hotbit, Ethfinex, IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

