FY2019 Earnings Estimate for SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) Issued By SunTrust Banks

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for SUNDANCE ENERGY/S in a report released on Thursday, July 18th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.22. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for SUNDANCE ENERGY/S’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Get SUNDANCE ENERGY/S alerts:

SNDE has been the topic of several other reports. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a report on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Imperial Capital began coverage on SUNDANCE ENERGY/S in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

Shares of SNDE opened at $1.53 on Monday. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $6.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.80.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SUNDANCE ENERGY/S stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,166 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S Company Profile

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for SUNDANCE ENERGY/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SUNDANCE ENERGY/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.