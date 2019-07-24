FY2019 EPS Estimates for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Lifted by Piper Jaffray Companies

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies raised their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Old National Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst N. Race now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.37 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.33. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Old National Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 24.22%. The business had revenue of $208.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Vale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Old National Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of ONB stock opened at $17.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.61. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.45 and a 1-year high of $20.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.98.

In other Old National Bancorp news, insider Daryl D. Moore sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $171,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,539.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 236,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,151,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,128,000 after purchasing an additional 107,159 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 106,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,378,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,006,000 after purchasing an additional 207,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $31,683,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

