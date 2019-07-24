FY2020 EPS Estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Decreased by SunTrust Banks

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – SunTrust Banks reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, July 18th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas development company will post earnings of $9.39 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $10.39. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ FY2021 earnings at $9.92 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Macquarie restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Mandom in a report on Monday, April 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. S&P Equity Research restated an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Encana to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.14.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $139.97 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $119.08 and a one year high of $193.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.09.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 888 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.38, for a total transaction of $136,201.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $1,355,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $206,000. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 11.5% in the first quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 104,251 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $15,875,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.7% in the first quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 124,818 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $19,007,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 80.5% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 100,815 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $15,352,000 after buying an additional 44,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

