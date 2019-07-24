Gabelli Comments on Meredith Co.’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:MDP)

Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) – Investment analysts at Gabelli lowered their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Meredith in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 22nd. Gabelli analyst B. Harriss now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.50 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.95. Gabelli also issued estimates for Meredith’s FY2020 earnings at $6.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $743.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.67 million. Meredith had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.74) earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MDP. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Meredith in a report on Monday, June 10th. TheStreet cut ZovioInc . from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Meredith in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Yext from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.99.

MDP stock opened at $54.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.18. Meredith has a twelve month low of $47.46 and a twelve month high of $62.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Meredith during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meredith during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meredith during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Starr International Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meredith during the first quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meredith during the first quarter worth approximately $226,000.

About Meredith

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

