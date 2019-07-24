GameStop (NYSE:GME) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.24

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.24 and traded as high as $4.19. GameStop shares last traded at $4.10, with a volume of 150,401 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GME. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on HollyFrontier from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on GameStop from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Loop Capital set a $2,380.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down from $9.00) on shares of GameStop in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.10.

Get GameStop alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $423.40 million, a P/E ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.16.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. GameStop had a positive return on equity of 14.55% and a negative net margin of 8.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in GameStop by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 13,050 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in GameStop in the 4th quarter worth about $20,351,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in GameStop in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in GameStop in the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in GameStop by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 841,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,614,000 after acquiring an additional 18,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Company Profile (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

Recommended Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.