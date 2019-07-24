Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV Purchases 960 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,755 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 2.0% of Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 271.8% during the fourth quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 187,594 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,128,000 after acquiring an additional 137,140 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 102,512 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60,638 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 10,233 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 470.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 9,580 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 119,861 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,194,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Nice to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group set a $13.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $100.00 target price on Cimarex Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America set a $25.00 target price on Levi Strauss & Co. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on MEG Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.30.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 1,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $77,141.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $3,749,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 349,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,698,974.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,129 shares of company stock worth $5,159,754 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $57.30. The company had a trading volume of 843,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,874,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.69. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $58.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.17.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 29.88% and a net margin of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.83%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

