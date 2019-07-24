Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) Shares Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 694,708 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,253 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in GAP were worth $12,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of GAP by 28.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,412,955 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $534,413,000 after buying an additional 4,491,047 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in GAP by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,975,433 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $102,406,000 after purchasing an additional 960,583 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in GAP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,347,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in GAP by 82.5% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,623,668 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,508,000 after purchasing an additional 734,097 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. lifted its position in GAP by 18.5% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,420,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,196,000 after purchasing an additional 222,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPS traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.29. The company had a trading volume of 133,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,969,115. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.71. Gap Inc has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $32.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.49.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The apparel retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. GAP had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 26.73%. GAP’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gap Inc will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.2425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.45%.

In other GAP news, CEO Mcneil S. Fiske, Jr. sold 16,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $291,294.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie Gruber sold 3,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $78,864.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GPS shares. TheStreet upgraded SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Nomura cut their target price on GAP from $22.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. MKM Partners cut their target price on GAP from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.28.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

