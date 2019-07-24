Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Shares Sold by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. lowered its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424,630 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 12,765 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Garmin worth $33,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,682 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the 2nd quarter worth about $537,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 229.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,728 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 10,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 20,415 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. 42.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.51) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zynga and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.66.

Shares of GRMN stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.26. The stock had a trading volume of 21,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,752. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $59.98 and a twelve month high of $89.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.12. The company has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.94.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Garmin had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.79%.

In other Garmin news, insider Min H. Kao sold 416,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.51, for a total transaction of $33,137,303.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,799,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,072,599.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Min H. Kao sold 362,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $28,636,907.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,799,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,316,839.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,238,916 shares of company stock worth $179,090,023. Corporate insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

