Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB)

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000. Turning Point Brands accounts for 1.0% of Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 960.1% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 356.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Turning Point Brands during the first quarter worth $301,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Turning Point Brands during the fourth quarter worth $373,000. 31.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turning Point Brands stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.18. The stock had a trading volume of 10,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,776. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $936.77 million, a PE ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 0.66. Turning Point Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $57.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.19.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $91.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.00 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 47.17% and a net margin of 8.22%. Turning Point Brands’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Turning Point Brands Inc will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.53%.

In other news, Director H.C. Charles Diao bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.54 per share, with a total value of $101,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Turning Point Brands Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff; and contracts for and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco products.

