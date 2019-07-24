GBST (ASX:GBT) Stock Price Down 2.8%

GBST Holdings Limited (ASX:GBT) shares traded down 2.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$3.46 ($2.45) and last traded at A$3.47 ($2.46), 62,774 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$3.57 ($2.53).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of A$3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82.

Get GBST alerts:

In related news, insider Robert De Dominicis 462,322 shares of GBST stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th.

GBST Company Profile (ASX:GBT)

GBST Holdings Limited provides custom technology solutions for the financial service sector in Australia, the United Kingdom, North America, and Asia. The company offers GBST Syn~ shares and derivatives platforms, which are used as middle-office and back-office equities and derivatives system; and Emu Design to provide independent financial data and digital agency services for interactive Website design, development, hosting, e-commerce platforms, and mobile and social networking solutions.

Recommended Story: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for GBST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GBST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.