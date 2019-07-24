GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited Plans Dividend of GBX 1.90 (LON:GCP)

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP) announced a dividend on Friday, July 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON GCP opened at GBX 127.99 ($1.67) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.69, a quick ratio of 413.05 and a current ratio of 413.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 127.73. GCP Infrastructure Investments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 130.80 ($1.71).

GCP Infrastructure Investments Company Profile

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Fund’s investment objectives are to provide its shareholders with regular, sustained, long-term distributions and to preserve the capital value of its investment assets over the long term, by generating exposure to subordinated private finance initiative (PFI) debt and/or similar assets.

