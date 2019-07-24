Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) & Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Head to Head Analysis

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) and Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Genco Shipping & Trading and Navios Maritime Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genco Shipping & Trading $367.52 million 1.16 -$32.94 million $0.64 16.00 Navios Maritime Partners $231.36 million 0.86 -$13.08 million $3.30 5.42

Navios Maritime Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Genco Shipping & Trading. Navios Maritime Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Genco Shipping & Trading, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Genco Shipping & Trading and Navios Maritime Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genco Shipping & Trading 3.92% 1.51% 0.98% Navios Maritime Partners -12.47% 3.67% 2.17%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Genco Shipping & Trading and Navios Maritime Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genco Shipping & Trading 0 1 3 0 2.75 Navios Maritime Partners 0 0 1 0 3.00

Genco Shipping & Trading presently has a consensus target price of $15.63, indicating a potential upside of 52.59%. Given Genco Shipping & Trading’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Genco Shipping & Trading is more favorable than Navios Maritime Partners.

Volatility & Risk

Genco Shipping & Trading has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Navios Maritime Partners has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.3% of Genco Shipping & Trading shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Genco Shipping & Trading shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Navios Maritime Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. Genco Shipping & Trading does not pay a dividend. Navios Maritime Partners pays out 36.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Genco Shipping & Trading beats Navios Maritime Partners on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities. As of March 5, 2019, the company's fleet consisted of 17 Capesize, 2 Panamax, 6 Ultramax, 20 Supramax, and 13 Handysize vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 5,075,000 deadweight tons. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters. As of June 12, 2018, it owned a fleet of 38 vessels, including 13 Capesize vessels, 17 Panamaxes, 3 Ultra-Handymaxes, and 5 Container vessels. Navios GP L.L.C. serves as the general partner of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Monaco.

