Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $185.36

Genel Energy PLC (LON:GENL)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.36 and traded as low as $188.00. Genel Energy shares last traded at $192.40, with a volume of 179,632 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target on shares of in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 185.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.28 million and a P/E ratio of -1.89. The company has a current ratio of 7.70, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.33.

In other Genel Energy news, insider Bill Higgs purchased 2,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 212 ($2.77) per share, with a total value of £4,996.84 ($6,529.26).

Genel Energy plc engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through three segments: Oil producing Assets, Miran and Bina Bawi Assets, and Exploration Assets. The company holds interests in the Taq Taq and Tawke oil producing fields, as well as Miran and Bina Bawi gas assets in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq; and exploration assets in Somaliland and Morocco.

