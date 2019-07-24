General Moly (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of General Moly, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) (TSE:GMO) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.37. General Moly shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 31 shares.

General Moly (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) (TSE:GMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

General Moly Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO)

General Moly, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Eureka Moly, LLC, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for molybdenum and copper deposits. It primarily has an 80% interests in the Mt. Hope project consisting of 13 patented lode claims and 1 mill site claim with proven and probable molybdenum reserves totaling approximately 1.4 billion pounds located in Eureka County, Nevada.

