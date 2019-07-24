Genesis Vision Price Tops $2.00 on Top Exchanges (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. During the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Genesis Vision token can currently be bought for approximately $2.00 or 0.00020656 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, HitBTC and Binance. Genesis Vision has a total market capitalization of $8.87 million and $508,233.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Genesis Vision alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003227 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00298917 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010318 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $166.61 or 0.01718414 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000875 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00024954 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00119600 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000656 BTC.

About Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision launched on September 2nd, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Ovis, Binance, HitBTC, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Genesis Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genesis Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.