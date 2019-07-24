Geneviève Quevillon Sells 2,500 Shares of Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) Stock

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) Senior Officer Geneviève Quevillon sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.44, for a total value of C$63,607.50.

Shares of RCH traded up C$0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$26.61. 176,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,233. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Richelieu Hardware Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$20.03 and a twelve month high of C$31.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$22.94.

Get Richelieu Hardware alerts:

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 4th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$281.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$267.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Richelieu Hardware Ltd. will post 1.2599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.0633 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.42%.

Separately, National Bank Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report on Friday, July 5th.

About Richelieu Hardware

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. imports, distributes, and manufactures specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

Featured Article: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Richelieu Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richelieu Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.