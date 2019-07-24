Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $60.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 5.50% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Over the past year, Genomic Health has been outperforming its industry. The company is registering robust top-line growth banking on solid performance in the United States and internationally. In the last-reported quarter, breast cancer revenues were strong driven by increased Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score test usage globally which is amplifying on favorable results from the landmark TAILORx trial. Within the prostate cancer space, the company is seeing robust improvement in volume as the Oncotype DX GPS test consistently leads the market in low- and intermediate-risk prostate cancer test adoption. However, the company’s sole reliance on the Breast Oncotype DX test is a concern. Moreover, the company continues to face fierce competition for Oncotype DX tests.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GHDX. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating on shares of Beigene in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank set a $18.00 price objective on Commercial Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. ValuEngine cut Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $69.00 target price on Genomic Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

GHDX traded up $6.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.49. 627,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,236. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.45. Genomic Health has a 52-week low of $50.77 and a 52-week high of $92.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 5.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.47 and a beta of 1.07.

Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Genomic Health had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $108.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Genomic Health’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genomic Health will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James J. Vaughn sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $256,905.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Shak sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $1,447,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,025 shares of company stock valued at $8,175,806 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHDX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Genomic Health by 166.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 790 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Genomic Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Genomic Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genomic Health by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Genomic Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genomic Health Company Profile

Genomic Health, Inc, a healthcare company, provides clinically actionable genomic information to personalize cancer treatment decisions in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services that analyze the underlying biology of cancer, which allows physicians and patients to make individualized treatment decisions.

