Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $103.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.89% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “In second-quarter, Genuine Parts’ earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. On a year over year basis, earnings declined, but revenues increased. The company acquisition strategy to improve product offerings and strengthening the global platform will drive strong and sustainable sales growth. Apart from North America, the company is eyeing at steady growth across the Asia-Pacific region. Further, strong balance sheet supports Genuine Parts to reward shareholders through share repurchases and quarterly dividends. However, softer economic environment in Europe along with mild winter weather is a concern. Also, high long-term debt, continuous rise in SG&A expenses and fluctuating foreign currency are headwinds for the company.”

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GPC. Stephens initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of ABB in a report on Monday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 target price on American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

Genuine Parts stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $97.27. 10,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,000. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.26. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $91.04 and a twelve month high of $115.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.69.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.08). Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott Sonnemaker acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $99.01 per share, for a total transaction of $495,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $495,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at $132,716,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 10,307.9% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 536,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,653,000 after buying an additional 531,373 shares during the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 11,103.0% during the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 385,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 382,498 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2,181.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 290,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,492,000 after buying an additional 277,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,965,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $188,434,000 after buying an additional 163,768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

