Geovax Labs (OTCMKTS:GOVX) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.61

Geovax Labs Inc (OTCMKTS:GOVX) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.61 and traded as low as $0.16. Geovax Labs shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 5,023 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $218,000.00, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.36.

Geovax Labs (OTCMKTS:GOVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Geovax Labs Inc will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Geovax Labs (OTCMKTS:GOVX)

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform in the United States and internationally. It is developing various preventive vaccines against human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for chronic Hepatitis B infections and cancers.

